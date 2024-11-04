Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy singles out players for praise after Chelsea draw

Tribal Football
Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy couldn’t fault his team this weekend.

The Red Devils remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table after drawing 1-1 with Chelsea.

However, Van Nistelrooy was not critical of the players, stating they gave it everything.

He stated: “I think today what you saw, against a very good Chelsea side we competed very good. I think we had the better chances, I felt slightly disappointed we didn’t take the three points. 

“This is the way forward for this group of players and I saw some great performances today, I saw some excellent performances. I have to say from the back, Lisandro and Matthijs did a great job. I think Nous Mazraoui had an excellent game and Casemiro is doing a great job. Bruno took the responsibility; he was involved in all the attacks. I don’t think anyone really missed out today.”

On the team spirit, he added: “I think the players take a lot of responsibility. They also know they needed to change and I tried to help them, get them focused on their jobs and get the best out of them and motivate them to become the best they can. I can do that for two more games.

“It’s a good group of players, a good group of people and I think what you saw today was a team with spirit that left everything they had on the pitch. You saw the connection there with the fans that then occurs and that’s what we’re looking for. I can’t wait to build on that for Thursday.”

