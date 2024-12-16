Man City ace Bernardo: We paid for bad decision-making

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has expressed his disappointment at losing to Manchester United.

The Citizens were beaten 2-1 on their own patch thanks to two late United goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva felt that the Red Devils did not merit the win, but that his team had thrown away the result.

Post-game, Bernardo stated: “After a game that until minute 86, if you look at the game, there was only one team that could win that game. You make bad decisions and you pay the price at this level.

“My feeling on the pitch was that we were controlling almost every part of the game, offensively and defensively.

“Of course they had one or two situations where they put us a bit under pressure. but overall it looked like a good performance.

“They (City fans) were great today, we feel really bad because we couldn’t give them something today, but they were really good.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play