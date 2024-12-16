Man Utd defender Lisandro: Amorim? I like his passion and energy

Manchester United centre half Lisandro Martinez claims Ruben Amorim is bringing passion back to the club.

Amorim has been vocal about getting the players on his side and buying into his philosophy.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a battling 2-1 win over Manchester City, in which United scored two late goals, Martinez acknowledged Amorim’s spirit.

“He’s been working really well,” said the Argentina centre-half to reporters.

“I think he demands what the club demands, which is good. I like his passion, his energy, the way he wants to play in possession and defending. And also the staff, the energy around the team. It’s all good.

“His way is the way I like to play - the passion, the energy you know.

“If you have that with me, it’s like you connect quickly. So the coach has brought many good things and, yeah, that’s good for everyone.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play