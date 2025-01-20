Man Utd captain Fernandes: We're all really disappointed

Manchester United must continue to look in the right direction as they seek to regain their form.

The Red Devils were humbled 3-1 at home by Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

After the game, in which the team’s only shot on target at home was a Bruno Fernandes penalty, the club captain spoke to reporters.

"Yeah, (we are) really disappointed, it is not the result we wanted," began Fernandes to MUTV.

"I think we started the game really badly, then we came back into the game.

"In the first half, we were the better team but we lacked a little bit of decision-making in the final third.

"We also lacked a little bit of consistency, in the final third, to stay on the ball more there and try to hurt them by being brave on the ball, to be brave from there and try to pin them back. This is something that we have to improve."