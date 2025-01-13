Fernandes on Man Utd's FA Cup hopes: We want to go to Wembley again and climb those steps

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up on the club's FA Cup hopes this season.

United emerged victorious on penalties against Arsenal despite being down to 10 men on Sunday and Fernandes could not hide his happiness as he spoke to both MUTV in the aftermath.

“The big games against Liverpool (and) Arsenal, everyone steps up because it is a big game. We suffered a lot but we sacrificed as a team, and at the end you get this. You want to be in these kinds of games, you want to be involved, you want to be the best but we have to do it in Old Trafford with these fans again.

“We have to give it back to the club. We need to do it every week, every game.

“We want to go to Wembley again and climb those steps like we did last season. Hopefully, we will get through all the rounds, but obviously our focus has to be on the next game.”