Man Utd captain Fernandes: We're all happy for Hojlund

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists there's positives to draw from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

United needed an injury-time goal from Rasmus Hojlund to cancel out Antoine Semenyo's opener for the hosts. Bournemouth saw Evanilson sent off on 70 minutes.

Fernandes told MUTV: "We were down in the game, we had to try to get some result from this.

"We knew how tough it is to play here against them, obviously them having a great season, doing very well. Different moments for both teams but we are really aware of what we had to do.

"I think we create a lot but again we couldn’t score as many as what we wanted but at the end we got the goal to at least get the point from this today."

He added, "We felt that at 11 against 11 we were doing well, we could create space for ourselves, we were getting into their box," he continued.

"Everything was just missing a little bit - getting more bodies into the box, creating more danger. We did that with 11 v 11 but we didn’t score."

We're all happy for Rasmus

Fernandes hopes Hojlund can draw confidence from his goal on the day.

He added, "Strikers are about scoring goals and we all know that, he knows the responsibility of being the No.9 of United and he has to score goals, that’s the demand of a club like this, not only for him, but for everyone else.

"Everyone that plays here who has the qualities to get into the box to score goals has to do it. Today, it was Rasmus, and everyone is very happy to see a striker scoring and hopefully it’s going to give him a little bit of a push for what’s coming."