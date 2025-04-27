Hojlund finds injury-time equaliser as Man Utd battle to draw at Bournemouth

Rasmus Højlund scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Manchester United came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw with 10-man Bournemouth in the Premier League (PL), even if the result extended the Red Devils’ winless league run to five matches.

One win in eight games (D3, L4) had curtailed Bournemouth’s unlikely bid for a UEFA Champions League spot, but with European qualification still a possibility, it was all to play for at the Vitality Stadium.

Tyler Adams certainly displayed plenty of desire in the early stages with a full-blooded tackle on Alejandro Garnacho, escaping a red card after a VAR review, and just two minutes later, the Cherries were ahead.

After winning the ball high up the pitch, Adam Smith picked out Evanilson, who flicked it into the path of Antoine Semenyo for his ninth PL goal of the season.

The hosts were largely in control for the remainder of the half, but a momentary lapse in concentration from Illia Zabarnyi almost allowed Garnacho to toe a long ball beyond the onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Momentum was with the home side following the interval, with a succession of chances arriving before the hour mark. Semenyo bent an effort narrowly wide soon after the restart before Evanilson came within inches of turning in a dangerous low cross, but it was Dango Ouattara who truly had André Onana worried, striking the post from an audacious wide-angled free-kick attempt.

With 68 minutes on the clock, United were handed a significant boost, as Evanilson was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Noussair Mazraoui, having lost his footing before lunging in.

United piled on the pressure as substitute Mason Mount saw his close-range effort deflected wide, shortly before Bruno Fernandes curled an effort from distance agonisingly off-target. With a lengthy nine minutes of stoppage time fast ticking away, Højlund made his mark with a poacher's finish to reward United’s late pressure.

That last-gasp goal will no doubt deflate Bournemouth fans, who despite witnessing a recent revival, will know that a first-ever European qualification hangs in the balance.

A point doesn’t paper over United’s concerning league form, but it does serve as a boost ahead of their midweek UEFA Europa League semi-final encounter with Athletic Club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

