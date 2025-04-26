Amorim says Hojlund is "trying hard" to end Man Utd goal drought

Ruben Amorim acknowledged that Rasmus Hojlund is working hard to end his goal drought at Manchester United.

The Denmark international journey in England has been rocky since his move from Serie A side Atalanta.

With just three goals in 28 Premier League matches, his struggles were evident again in United's 1-0 loss to Wolves last weekend.

Regardless, the manager claims the player will continue to have his support as long as he remains a Red Devil.

"A striker needs to score goals... so we try to help him and he is trying really hard and he wants things so bad he makes it worse,” Amorim told reporters.

“He created one situation against Wolverhampton, and he is improving the small things. The goal will come."