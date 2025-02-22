Man Utd captain Fernandes: We must realise how bad the situation is

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says they must be realistic about their situation.

Fernandes scored as United came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park today.

He said afterwards: "We are in a really bad position in the league, we are doing very bad.

"It's normal that he can say something that makes a headline because at Manchester United it is like that. I have been here a long time now and we have to realise how bad the situation is.

"We shouldn't need the manager to say something in order for us to improve to the standard that the manager demands."

