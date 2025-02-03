Man Utd captain Fernandes admits his side simply weren't good enough against Palace

Captain Bruno Fernandes admitted Manchester United lacked aggression in their defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace ended United’s three-game winning streak with another disappointing home loss.

Playing in a deeper role, Fernandes struggled to break through Palace’s solid defensive setup.

"Of course, we spoke after the games that we won that, everything we do in the past will be forgotten, if we do not win the next one," began the 30-year-old.

"Today is the case and everyone (knew) what had to focus on this one to get three points in the Premier League.

"Everyone was aware of that and it is a different competition where we have and needed to win to get three points. Unfortunately, today, we didn't get the three points.”