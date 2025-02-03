Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

Man Utd captain Fernandes admits his side simply weren't good enough against Palace

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd captain Fernandes admits his side simply weren't good enough against Palace
Man Utd captain Fernandes admits his side simply weren't good enough against PalaceAction Plus
Captain Bruno Fernandes admitted Manchester United lacked aggression in their defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. 

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace ended United’s three-game winning streak with another disappointing home loss. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Playing in a deeper role, Fernandes struggled to break through Palace’s solid defensive setup. 

"Of course, we spoke after the games that we won that, everything we do in the past will be forgotten, if we do not win the next one," began the 30-year-old. 

"Today is the case and everyone (knew) what had to focus on this one to get three points in the Premier League. 

"Everyone was aware of that and it is a different competition where we have and needed to win to get three points. Unfortunately, today, we didn't get the three points.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoCrystal PalaceManchester United
Related Articles
Richards: Palace produced best performance of season for win at Man Utd
Mateta proud of Palace double for victory at Man Utd
Glasner "absolutely delighted" after Palace win at Man Utd: But we needed Henderson