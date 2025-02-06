Man Utd boss Amorim speaks on new signings, Rashford's departure and Martinez's ACL injury

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of their clash with Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Firstly, Amorim was asked about defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw who have suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

He confirmed Martinez will be "out for a while" but the club "don't know how long" for yet. Amorim described his ACL injury as "a difficult situation".

Amorim moved on to Shaw and stated that: "(It is a) small issue in a different area, (we) try to be careful with him."

Next, the Portuguese head coach revealed that new signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven are ready to start for his side after joining during the January transfer window.

"We’ll see, you guys have to wait until tomorrow but they are ready to play and are two more solutions in this moment."

Moving on to the window as a whole, he said that being careful is key to bringing in the right players.

"What I feel is that the club is taking its time.

"We know the urgency of the moment of the team, everybody here doesn’t want to make the same mistakes of the past, in the summer we will see but like I said we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past."

He was then asked about forward Marcus Rashford who recently joined Aston Villa on loan but chose to remain focused on players currently at the club.

"Guys, in the summer. Like we said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer. I am just focused on these games. Marcus is in Birmingham now with Unai, we are just focused on our players."

Amorim then opened up on the lack of attacking options he now has and revealed that versatility is imperative for the second half of the season.

"We have to find players to play in different positions, you can see the way we play it’s going to take time and not solve all the problems, we have many shots inside the box and catch one player," said Amorim.

"Amad (Diallo) can score more, Bruno (Fernandes) can score more, Kobbie Mainoo can score more playing in that position on the pitch. We have to improve as a team, we have a little bit of time."

Amorim was then questioned on how the club has not replaced the experienced players who have left the club during the winter and if people are just going to have to deal with that.

"No, I think it’s a moment that is hard to turn things around in a few games. It’s going to be like that, really hard until the end of the season. Then we are taking that risk that you talk about because we want a different thing in our team and we want different profiles. That is my area. It was my decision to do that. Like I said, we are taking some risks, but it’s the way we want to proceed.

“We want to win some games. We can improve our team, we will have time to train because I was always complaining about the (lack of) time to train. So now, we have time to train, we are going to improve the team, the players and, like I said, I want a certain type of players – different profile – and we are changing right away."

Following on from that he was questioned on if he is worried that poor results will come back to bite him and that fans will eventually turn on him this season.

"Yeah, that is clear. It is also exciting! I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of the results and I already knew when I came here, I look at the schedule, I look at the team and I understood that my decision of changing everything, taking these hard decisions in the middle of the season without new signings, it’s a danger for the coach.

“But since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because, in the end, I think it’s going to pay off in the end. But I know, I’m not naïve, I already said that many times, that this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation."