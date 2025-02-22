Man Utd captain Fernandez: Amorim was very upset at halftime

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits there's frustration with their slow start after today's 2-2 draw at Everton.

Fernandes sparked United's late fight-back as United came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park.

He said afterwards, "We had our chances second half but we started late. We didn't have enough movement. We need to start the games better. Every time we concede a goal and we are down is when we start playing and taking risks.

"We had to stick to the plan, that's what the manager was very upset with us. In the second half, we stuck to our ideas and played with much more freedom and movement.

"This club is all about results. We need to be aware of the position we are in on the table and need to do much more. Everyone has to lift the standards of each other and try to push each other to end the season in the best way."