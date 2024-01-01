Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was happy catching up with former teammate Maxi Oyedele.

Oyedele left United for Legia Warsaw in the summer and faced Fernandes and Portugal with Poland in the Nations League.

After Portugals' 3-1 win, Fernandes said afterwards: "I think he was always one of the players that everyone at the club thought he would be coming from the academy into the first-team.

"He has great qualities, he is a great kid and really humble."

On social media, he also posted: "Happy to see you doing great things. You deserve all the best kid."