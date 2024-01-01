Legia Warsaw coach Feio: Fernandes stunned Man Utd told Oyedele

Legia Warsaw coach Goncalo Feio is delighted with the form of Maxi Oyedele.

The midfielder arrived in the summer from Manchester United.

Feio said: "Oyedele's quality on the ball, his character in retaining possession and his tactical awareness when to dribble or play simply are significant attributes.

"Bruno (Fernandes) even remarked he was stunned regarding United's decision to sell him - given Oyedele's showing during pre-season.

"His physical readiness, agility and ability to use his body effectively are top-notch.

"While fans love to see what he can do with the ball, Maxi brings physicality to our midfield.

"It's our responsibility to foster his development. Polish football stands to gain immensely from his talent."