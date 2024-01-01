Tribal Football
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Ronaldo lifts all of Portugal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was happy for Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after their Nations League win against Croatia.

The Al Nassr striker struck his 900th goal of his senior career.

Fernandes said later: "Cristiano's 900th goal? I thought we had already stopped counting.

"At least we have stopped counting, not him. He likes to count them and I think it is a very special number for him and we are all very happy for him too, because he is not just Cristiano. 

"In addition to being Cristiano, he raises the name of our nation to the highest levels as he has done in all these years and this is another record, another normality in his life."

