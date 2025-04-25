Van der Sar offers Man Utd advice on Onana

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United Champions League winner Edwin van der Sar has leapt to the defence of Andre Onana.

Van der Sar worked with Onana at Ajax and is convinced the Cameroonian can come through his current slump.

He told talkSPORT, "We had Andre for four or five years at Ajax, he did a tremendous job for us from a young boy, coming from Barcelona, we got him.

"He played really, really well for us and he deservedly got a great transfer to Inter Milan.

"Played in the Champions League final, moved to Manchester United, and sometimes it's not easy to get there and play in a different league, a different style of football.

"But I know his quality, I trained with him, I've seen him, mentally he's also strong, so give him the confidence, give him the time and from next year, I'm sure they'll have a top, top Premier League goalkeeper in Andre Onana."

