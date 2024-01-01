Man Utd captain Fernandes: I told club to buy more players

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits he urged the club to sign more players.

The Portuguese has not been quiet about his desire to win big trophies with the Red Devils.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes, who has signed a new contract, hopes that he will be able to push the team up the Premier League table after last season’s eighth placed finish.

Speaking to Manutd.com, Fernandes explained: "The club knew that I want to compete with the best teams. They knew that we needed to improve the team. And I think that we’re doing that."

Fernandes added: "I said to them: ‘I don’t need you to promise me that we’re going to win the league,’ because no one can promise that. But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive throughout the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete at the highest levels.

"I think the club is doing that. It's trying to bring people in to get more players with quality in the team; to get more competitive, (so everyone is) fighting for your place."