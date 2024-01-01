Napoli battling to convince Man Utd and McTominay

Napoli want to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this month.

The Red Devils are inclined to hold onto McTominay unless they can secure a big fee.Per The Mail, McTominay does have some interest in joining Napoli, but is also willing to stay.

The 27-year-old is a huge target for Napoli boss Antonio Conte, who admires his physicality.

McTominay is usually a backup in midfield for United, but hopes that he can play more regularly this term.

Fulham had been interested, but they have since gone on to bid for Sander Berge from Burnley.