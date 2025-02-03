Glasner "absolutely delighted" after Palace win at Man Utd: But we needed Henderson

Manager Oliver Glasner praised Crystal Palace for their "big performance" during their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

He highlighted the team’s discipline and intensity, which were key to their success at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner was impressed with how Palace executed their game plan, especially in such a challenging environment.

Post-game, he told Palace TV: “I’m absolutely delighted. All the credit to the players – a big performance today.

“The game was how we expected it. And also, to be honest, we had some minutes at the beginning, some minutes at the start of the second-half where we had to survive. Especially after half-time, we needed Dean Henderson and two big saves.

“But overall we defended so well today as a group and didn't give them too many set-plays. They were really good. We knew that we would get our chances, we would get our situations.

“We already had them in the first-half, but we didn't take them. At half-time, we showed them the situations, and said: ‘guys, stay patient, this will be (possible) again’. And so it happened that the players stayed patient, always kept believing that we will get chances, that we will get opportunities to score.

“And then the opener was the set-play, and then again we defended well and were waiting for this transition, and then it was an amazing transition. Starting with Adam Wharton, it was a one-touch pass to Ismaïla Sarr, and then really accelerating the pace of our attack.

“Daniel Muñoz, I think, made an 80-yard run again in the 85th minute, and JP (Mateta) was there where he has to be, and decides the game for us.

“A big win, big performance – I'm really pleased.”