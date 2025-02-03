Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

Paul Vegas
Richards: Palace produced best performance of season for win at Man Utd
Defender Chris Richards believes Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford was their best performance of the season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s two goals secured their fifth away victory in six league matches.

Palace also kept a fourth straight clean sheet on the road, extending their club-record unbeaten run to eight games.

Post-game, Richards was effusive in his praise of the team, stating: “If I’m self-critical I remember a few (mistakes), but it felt like we had a pretty solid game, and I think it's probably our best game collectively this season!

United are always going to be a quality team, so there was a bit of back and forth throughout the game, especially the first few minutes in the second-half, but we just kept patient and we knew that we would get our chances and hopefully score from them.

“It's always good to get a win, especially in an away fixture, so we're very happy all around today.”

