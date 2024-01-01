Man Utd boss Ten Hag won't take Barnsley lightly

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not resting on his laurels in midweek.

The Red Devils are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton away from home on Saturday.

However, Ten Hag knows the importance of winning trophies and wants to beat Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

He told reporters: "It's about winning trophies. I don't talk only about this – you guys are talking about you have to win, to win leagues. We are in five leagues and we want to win them. So, no doubt, we are aiming for trophies. This is one opportunity and we take it seriously."

He added on whether such trophies matter: "FA Cup, Carabao Cup, it's significant. I see all the attention from all the teams, from all the owners, all the managers when they win a trophy, like Liverpool did last year with winning the Carabao Cup.

“I saw the final and also going up to the final, all the teams battling for it. We want the same. So it's very important and, in football, to win trophies, also in English football, is very important. You have five leagues, you have five opportunities. Our aim is always to win all the games, so win all the trophies if possible."