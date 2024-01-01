Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes back senior players

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's squad became slightly larger this week.

The Red Devils manager is able to call on a couple of more internationals who are back from summer holidays.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scott McTominay is back at Carrington, while others are also returning from injuries to full fitness.

Centre half and former captain Harry Maguire has also stepped up his return to fitness.

United are also likely to bring in Andre Onana into the squad that lost 1-0 to Rosenborg in their first pre-season friendly.

Manager Ten Hag was furious with his team after that game, stating they did not play up to the club’s standard.