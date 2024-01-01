Man Utd signing Zirkzee: The two PSG legends I looked up to

Tribal Football
Man Utd signing Zirkzee: The two PSG legends I looked up toTribalfootball
Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has selected his footballing idols in a club interview.

The forward, who arrived from Bologna over the weekend after playing at Euro 2024 with Netherlands, will likely take the no.11 shirt.

He described Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as one of his idols growing up.

"Zlatan was someone I really looked up to," said Zirkzee on former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He did reiterate that Ronaldinho “was for sure, my hero” for the way that he played the game.

United will be hoping the new signing can show a semblance of that flair in the Premier League.

