REVEALED: Lille fired Man Utd ultimatum at Yoro

Manchester United may have been aided in their pursuit of Leny Yoro by his old club.

A new report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Lille threatened Yoro with no playing time next season.

He only had a year remaining on his contract at the Ligue 1 club, with Real wanting him to sign on a free in the summer of 2025.

However, he has since been signed in a £52m deal to go to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have officially unveiled Yoro and are giving him the no.15 shirt.

United have beaten out the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to his signature.

