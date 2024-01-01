Man Utd striker Zirkzee recalls: I hope mum now forgives me for breaking things in backyard!

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has spoken about his journey to reach the club.

The Netherlands star, who was only a bit part player at Euro 2024, signed from Bologna this off-season.

Zirkzee, who will compete or play alongside Rasmus Hojlund up front, spoke about his childhood.

"As a young boy growing up, playing mostly with tougher, bigger guys who are older than you, makes you adapt," he said.

"I think it's something that you learn at a young age in Holland. Especially where I'm from, this was the case.

"I hope she forgives me now for all the times I came home late!" he added on his mum.

"Or if I broke something in the backyard or at home.

"So, eventually, it all worked out pretty well.

"But, yeah, that was just life back when I was younger.

"Play football, forget about the time and getting back home late. But it turned out pretty well."