Man Utd striker Zirkzee recalls: I hope mum now forgives me for breaking things in backyard!

The Netherlands star, who was only a bit part player at Euro 2024, signed from Bologna this off-season.
Zirkzee, who will compete or play alongside Rasmus Hojlund up front, spoke about his childhood.
"As a young boy growing up, playing mostly with tougher, bigger guys who are older than you, makes you adapt," he said.
"I think it's something that you learn at a young age in Holland. Especially where I'm from, this was the case.
"I hope she forgives me now for all the times I came home late!" he added on his mum.
"Or if I broke something in the backyard or at home.
"So, eventually, it all worked out pretty well.
"But, yeah, that was just life back when I was younger.
"Play football, forget about the time and getting back home late. But it turned out pretty well."