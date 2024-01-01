Tribal Football
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

Man Utd boss Ten Hag unsure of midfield pair injuries

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted injury concerns for midfield pair Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount after defeat at home to Tottenham.

Mainoo was taken off while limping, with substitute Mount suffering a head injury late on.

Ten Hag, on Mainoo, later said: "I can't say in this moment.

"I have to find out but, of course, when a player is coming off before half-time already, then there are some concerns.

"Also, I have seen how Mason came off. He was bleeding so it's clear there are some problems there and we have to see how they recover in the coming days."

