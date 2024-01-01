Man Utd boss Ten Hag unsure of midfield pair injuries

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted injury concerns for midfield pair Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount after defeat at home to Tottenham.

Mainoo was taken off while limping, with substitute Mount suffering a head injury late on.

Ten Hag, on Mainoo, later said: "I can't say in this moment.

"I have to find out but, of course, when a player is coming off before half-time already, then there are some concerns.

"Also, I have seen how Mason came off. He was bleeding so it's clear there are some problems there and we have to see how they recover in the coming days."