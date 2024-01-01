Tribal Football
Man Utd set to hand new contracts to Mainoo and Diallo

Man Utd set to hand new contracts to Mainoo and Diallo
Manchester United are prepared to award new contracts to Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo.

The young duo have been hugely impressive over the past 12 months, especially Mainoo.

While Diallo has taken his time to become a more regular first team player, he is now a vital part of coach Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Per Sky Sports, both will be offered improved terms to ensure they commit their futures to United.

Mainoo’s deal is until 2027 at present, but United will want to push that forward to 2028 or 2029.

Diallo is out of contract at the end of the season, but the club can extend it by a year.

