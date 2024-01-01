Two Man Utd stars return to full fitness as Ten Hag's job comes under threat

Tribal Football
Manchester United drew 1-1 with FC Twente in a midweek clash that has put manager Erik ten Hag's job under pressure but now with two stars returning to the squad he may bounce back.

Manchester United's ranks have been bolstered by the return of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund and after a frustrating result against Twente which left many scratching their heads about United’s current form it could be a lifeline for Ten Hag

"Of course, they (the forwards) are all main (forwards), but Joshua (Zirkzee) is doing very good," he said. 

"He created a very good chance, it was a brilliant shot and a very good stop. 

"We are very pleased that Rasmus (Hojlund) is back, of course, and now he has to come up to full fitness, full speed, and he can score a goal, we know that. He’s very good in the box." 

United face Tottenham at the weekend who are coming off a 3-1 win at Brentford and a tough clash against Qarabag FK.

