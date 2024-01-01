Al Nassr striker Ronaldo proud of second Man Utd spell

Tribal Football
Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo says he has no regrets over his second spell with Manchester United.

Despite his controversial departure, Ronaldo was happy with his return.

"When I came back to Manchester United, I was really happy. I was one of the top scorers," he said on the Rio Ferdinand podcast.

"I did incredible things with the club. In my first season I was the third highest scorer in the league at 37 (only surpassed by Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son).

"I scored in all group games. I score in every game – even in the league. I scored 17 or 18 goals. 

"I did it wonderfully."

