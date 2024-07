Man Utd boss Ten Hag puts in call to Zirkzee as AC Milan circle

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in direct talks with Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

The Holland international is a top target for United.

Ten Hag has made it no secret he wants a new striker signing and Zirkzee has emerged as a priority target.

Sky Italia says Ten Hag has called Zirkzee about moving to England.

The striker currently favours joining rival suitors AC Milan, though Ten Hag is working to convince him to choose United.