Man Utd boss Ten Hag offers Collyer encouragement

Manchester United youngster Toby Collyer should get first team opportunities this season.

That is the view of manager Erik ten Hag, who is impressed by Collyer’s pre-season contributions so far.

United have played two games already, facing Rosenborg and then taking on Rangers.

"You know me, I always want to make pathways for young players but they have to earn it," said Ten Hag after a win over Rangers.

"He's now earned an opportunity. Today he was in the starting XI, that's something, and we see how we can progress.

“We saw last year with (Alejandro) Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo what can happen, so the pathway is also open for other players and Toby is there in fourth."