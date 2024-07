Collyer pens new Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 20-year-old signed for the club in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion and has been impressive in the Under-18s and Under-21s.

Now the club have rewarded the youngster with a deal that could run until 2028.

He was a key figure for United in the middle of midfield in several competitions.

Collyer starred in games in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 play-offs last term.