Former Man Utd starlet Morrison "embarrassing" new Precision FC teammates

Former Man Utd star Morrison signs for 14th club in his career

Former Manchester United youth star Ravel Morrison continues to turn heads.

The 31-year-old has signed for UAE third-tier side Precision FC, which is now his 14th club.

Morrison has now played in Italy, Mexico, Sweden, the Netherlands and America.

And according to his teammate Joel Lynch, he is impressing in UAE. Lynch said: "I played with Ravel for a short time at Queen's Park Rangers and obviously he comes with so much expectation.

"He's an exceptional talent, even in the couple of days he's been here. He's been embarrassing players with all his nutmegs and all his skills.

"You don't really want to go anywhere near him on the pitch.

"There's pressure he's under as well to be Ravel Morrision, the way that people have talked about him in the past.

"We want him here, it's a great environment and he can come here and enjoy his football."