Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised winger Jadon Sancho this week.

The Englishman is back in favor at Old Trafford after half a season away on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag and Sancho have patched up their relationship, with the latter in line to start against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

On Sancho’s versatility, Ten Hag told reporters: "Jadon can play across the whole frontline.

“He's an option for more than one position and it depends how you set up the team, you can look at your own tactics, opponents that fit the best and Jadon had some abilities you can use in a game, tactics and the next game."

