Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Ineos raising the bar
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits the club’s future is bright.

The Dutchman signed a one-year extension to his contract after talks with new investors INEOS.

While he had been close to losing his job, Ten Hag saved his position by winning the FA Cup last term.

"The new ownership coming in can help us," said the 54-year-old said at the start of pre-season.

"We are so pleased that around the football, around the first team, we have a strong structure that will help us in many ways, like in scouting and recruitment and departments of medical and performance.

"They will be so supportive and that will raise the bar."

