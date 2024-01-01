Tribal Football
Bologna ace Zirkzee edging closer to Man Utd agreement
Manchester United could be in line to complete the signing of a forward this week.

The Red Devils are said to be in a great position to secure Josha Zirkzee from Bologna.

Per a report in Italy, the player is described as “increasingly heading towards United” this summer.

He is “certain” to leave Bologna and is much more likely to move to England than join AC Milan.

The Rossoneri had been hoping to secure the player, but could not find a deal with his agent Kia Joorabchian. 

The player is said to be convinced that he can excel at United under boss Erik ten Hag.

