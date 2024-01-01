Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy with Rashford work during international break

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is pleased with Marcus Rashford's work during the international break.

Rashford has been doing extra sessions while at Carrington to regain his goalscoring form.

"The players have to find a good balance between relaxation and keep going, keep in the rhythm you are in," said Ten Hag.

"Experienced players can manage it by themselves and it’s very good that they are away from the club but do the right things, do the right drills, do the right load.

"Because when they are back, we also train and that has to be combined with our training, of course.”