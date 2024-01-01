Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial

Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was beaten on international duty in a friendly match.

The Dutchman was back in his homeland to take part in a testimonial at FC Utrecht.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag, managing one of the Utrecht teams for Utrecht defender Mark van der Maarel’s testimonial, saw his team lose 2-1.

Post-game, he said: "It is obvious that I come here from Manchester for Mark.

“He has been very important for me, but of course also for FC Utrecht.

“What he has achieved and accomplished in fifteen years at a club like Utrecht is not easy. I want to give him that recognition."