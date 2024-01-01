Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was beaten on international duty in a friendly match.
The Dutchman was back in his homeland to take part in a testimonial at FC Utrecht.
Ten Hag, managing one of the Utrecht teams for Utrecht defender Mark van der Maarel’s testimonial, saw his team lose 2-1.
Post-game, he said: "It is obvious that I come here from Manchester for Mark.
“He has been very important for me, but of course also for FC Utrecht.
“What he has achieved and accomplished in fifteen years at a club like Utrecht is not easy. I want to give him that recognition."