Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial

Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial
Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonial
Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to be involved in Van der Maarel testimonialAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was beaten on international duty in a friendly match.

The Dutchman was back in his homeland to take part in a testimonial at FC Utrecht.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag, managing one of the Utrecht teams for Utrecht defender Mark van der Maarel’s testimonial, saw his team lose 2-1.

Post-game, he said: "It is obvious that I come here from Manchester for Mark. 

“He has been very important for me, but of course also for FC Utrecht. 

“What he has achieved and accomplished in fifteen years at a club like Utrecht is not easy. I want to give him that recognition."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan der Maarel MarkManchester UnitedUtrechtEredivisie
Related Articles
Kraay Jr says Gimenez was “smart” to reject Forest move
Agent delivers clear Man Utd update on Eriksen
Ajax defender Gaaei: Eriksen is Denmark's greatest - I wish he had signed