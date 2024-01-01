Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Van der Gaag departure

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the departures from his coaching staff.

The Red Devils have shuffled the pack in terms of the first team assistants available to Ten Hag.

With Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy leaving the club for new adventures, there were two openings.

Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy have arrived, with Ten Hag also paying tribute to those who are leaving.

Ten Hag told club media: “Mitchell has decided that now is the right time for him to pursue his own ambitions in a number one position.

“I want to pay tribute to his fantastic service over the past two years, and also to Benni for his important contributions. 

“We send them our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

