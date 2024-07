Ten Hag makes McCarthy demand to Man Utd management

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag doesn't want to lose coach Benni McCarthy.

The South African great has been striker coach at United for the past two seasons.

McCarthy is now off contract and yet to hear from the club about a new deal.

However, The Times says Ten Hag is insisting McCarthy be offered a new contract by management.

While Dutch pair Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake are due to arrive, Ten Hag also wants McCarthy to stay on.