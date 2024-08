Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho omission

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained leaving Jadon Sancho out of his squad for defeat at Brighton today.

It was the second consecutive game that Sancho was omitted amid interest from Juventus and PSG.

"I had to make a choice," said Ten Hag.

"We had some problems, we need a full team. He is one of those with problems and he has to compete for his position."

United were beaten 2-1 at Falmer stadium thanks to Joao Pedro's 94th minute winner.