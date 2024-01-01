Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Sancho and Antony both excellent players

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Jadon Sancho can have a place in his plans.

The pair have patched up last season's differences, with Ten Hag insisting they're now working from a clean slate.

Discussing Sancho and Antony, he said, "For each individual it's different. 

"Nobody has the same background, but it's clear that we want to win and both are excellent players."

Of his own position, Ten Hag said: "We are in a new season.

"We have put everything behind us and are looking forward. I never think about whether I'm in a strong or weak position. When you take over a dressing room that hasn't won a trophy in six years, you have to improve. But I don't think I'm strong or weak. I want to collaborate.

"I can't do it on our own. I'm sure we will be even more successful." 

