Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted with Mainoo's Euros form

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is delighted with the Euros form of Kobbie Mainoo.

The midfielder is set to start tonight's final for England against Spain.

"As much as I hoped Oranje would win, I enjoyed Kobbie Mainoo," Ten Hag said after the semifinal victory for England against Holland.

"What a talent. Technically but also mentally. Kobbie is a great kid. I really thought he was one of the best players on the pitch against Holland.

"He was crucial in England’s dominance in the first half hour."