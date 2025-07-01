Man Utd whiz Amad changes agents

Tribal Football
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo has changed agents.

Amad has joined the same agency as United teammate Alejandro Garnacho.

The young winger ended the season in a rush, featuring in United's successful FA Cup run and also in their latter games of the Premier League campaign.

Now Amad has switched agents, though has intimate he sees his future at Old Trafford, particulalrly under manager Erik ten ?Hag.

Amad made 12 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring twice.

