Amad securing promotion at Man Utd

Manchester United now regard Amad Diallo as a key member of their squad for the coming season.

The Ivory Coast winger took his time to earn game time under coach Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the right-winger showcased his quality towards the end of last season.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Amad is likely to be staying at United in the off-season.

He is not one of the players the club wants to sell, especially as Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Antony have uncertain futures.

Even the presence of star forward Marcus Rashford is in doubt, while Anthony Martial has already left.