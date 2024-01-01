Man Utd boss Ten Hag defends Rashford after Shearer blast

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come to the defence of Marcus Rashford.

The England and United forward has been in the firing line for his poor displays over the past 12 months.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer criticized Rashford on BBC’s Match of the Day, stating: "He's had two games this season Marcus Rashford and he's not had one shot at goal.

"Fifty-seven goals they (Man Utd) scored last season. That was the worst in the top half. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He's going to have to work his magic somehow."

In response, Ten Hag told reporters: "Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn't matter what we are doing, if we are winning or if we are losing.

"If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. But I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham (in the opening game) and also against Brighton.

"I didn't take him off because his performances or level were not right - no, we had to rotate because we have good players on the bench who bring new energy.

"There will be rotation. Then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. It can be sometimes but definitely it wasn't in this case. In this case, it was stupid analysis from the pundit."