Man Utd boss Ten Hag counting on Ugarte for Southampton clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has provided an update on his team ahead of the weekend.

The Red Devils take on Southampton away from home in the early kickoff on Saturday.

Games after the international break are always a challenge, with Ten Hag aware of the threat the Saints pose.

"Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw, they are progressing very well, but are not ready for this game," Ten Hag said at his press conference.

"Manuel Ugarte, I think we all have seen he played for Uruguay. He returned this afternoon, he was the only player who returned today.

"All the other players returned yesterday, so he is available for this game."