Southampton boss Martin praises Wilcox ahead of Man Utd clash

Southampton manager Russell Martin believes that Jason Wilcox will be an asset to Manchester United.

Martin was asked about what Erik ten Hag can expect at United from working with Wilcox.

The latter departed the Saints for Old Trafford in the summer, but Martin only had compliments to pay him.

As the two teams meet at the weekend, Martin told reporters: "I don't know him. I've watched a lot of his team recently to understand them but I hope to be under the level of scrutiny he is in a job like that one day.

"Jason Wilcox will be supporting him, I'm sure, because he's a great person."

"I will embrace him if I see him," Martin added.

"I will always be grateful for him sticking his neck out to give me the job, along with Rasmus Ankersen and the owners.

"He deserves the opportunity he has now and it will be nice to see him."