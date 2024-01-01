Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hit out at pundit Jamie Redknapp after their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp questioned Ten Hag's decision to bench Marcus Rashford before kickoff. The attacker had scored three goals in the previous two games.

Redknapp said: “It feels like something untoward has gone on. You don’t drop a player that’s scored two in midweek and one against Southampton. It feels like something has happened this week.”

In response, Ten Hag snapped: “I heard already speculation from some pundits. That is crazy.“I would almost say that, as a person, you are not OK when you bring such speculation if you don’t know. This has nothing to do with it.

“I’m very happy with Marcus, with everything.

“With his defending part, offensive, he scores in this moment, he performs very good.

“So there is nothing to do with it that he was on the bench, just rotation.

“We have many games to cover. We have more than a starting 11 of players.

“If the players perform, we will give them their chances.”