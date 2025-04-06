Man Utd boss Amorim: Wilcox and I must have great connection

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's counting on building a close relationship with sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Amorim is facing a first summer market as United manager.

Asked about Hugo Viana, who he worked with at Sporting CP and now is joining Manchester City, Amorim admits they were close.

"It’s a different context, a different league, we were in a similar position (at Sporting), maybe lower. But this is different, here the competition is completely different," said Amorim.

"We (Amorim and Wilcox) need to have a great connection. I was so lucky to work with Hugo, I find more or less the same. It’s not the same but more or less the same relationship with Jason, so in that department I’m completely relaxed.

"We need to be really good in recruitment.

"We need to know our system, the way we play, and the players have to be perfect for that position. We know what to do, we will see next season."